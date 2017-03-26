Flynn had never gone off the boil, insists Gavin 26 March 2017





Dublin's Paul Flynn celebrates.

Dublin's Paul Flynn celebrates.

Jim Gavin has dismissed suggestions that Paul Flynn had lost form in the last couple of seasons.

The Fingallians attacker showed he's still a force to be reckoned with by scoring 1-6 in a man of the match performance in Dublin's rout of Roscommon last night.

“I thought he played very well for us last year," the Dublin manager contended in an interview with RTE.

“He was asked to do a particular role for the team and he carried out those instructions to the letter of the law so he was given a different role tonight and that’s what you saw.

"From the outside looking in people mightn’t see the tactical plan but he, like the rest of them, will do their job for the rest of the team.”

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for Flynn's girlfriend Fiona Hudson in the curtain-raiser as Dublin were pipped by a Cora Staunton-inspired Mayo in the first ever ladies football National League game to be played at Croke Park.