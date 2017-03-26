'Nudie' expects physical contest 26 March 2017





©INPHO/Andrew Paton. Monaghan's Conor McManus and Paddy McGrath with Ciaran Gillespie of Donegal.©INPHO/Andrew Paton.

Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes expects today’s Allianz Football League Division 1 top-of-the-table clash between Donegal and Monaghan to be a “real grinder”.

Speaking to the Irish News, the Monaghan legend noted: “There is a lot at stake. Compared to last Sunday, when we managed to score 2-17 (against Roscommon), Monaghan and Donegal have been real battles this last three or four years, so it will be a real grinder.

“We saw what these young Donegal players can do last weekend against Tyrone, they are well able to shoot scores from 30 and 40 metres out.

“Dessie Ward has added a new dimension to our half forward line and I think Monaghan will be well capable of going up to Donegal and doing what Donegal are able to do to most teams, matching them physically and they will be anxious to do that again on Sunday.”