Live: Sunday Match Tracker 26 March 2017





A supporter buys a match programme ahead of the Allianz HL clash between Clare and Dublin at Cusack Park, Ennis.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. A supporter buys a match programme ahead of the Allianz HL clash between Clare and Dublin at Cusack Park, Ennis.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

One of the busiest afternoon's on the GAA calendar takes place today.

The penultimate round of the Allianz NFL concludes later on as teams continue their battle for promotion or to avoid relegation.

The record-breaking Dubs kept their quest for a fifth league title in a row going following last night’s rout over Roscommon who are now relegated.

But who will join Dublin at the top of the table this afternoon?

In hurling, it is the last round of games and there is much to be decided in all divisions.

Permutation is the word of the day and to ensure you know how your county is faring in their game and the impact other matches may have on them, follow our live tracker by clicking here.

