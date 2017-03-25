Team news: McDermott and Dillon to start for Breffni 25 March 2017





Cavan's Gearoid McKiernan celebrates scoring a point against Mayo.

©INPHO/James Crombie.

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan has made two changes to his team for tomorrow's Allianz FL Division 1 encounter with Kerry.

Niall McDermott comes in at right corner-forward while Joe Dillon is handed his first league start at top of the left having featured as a substitute in last weekend's morale boosting win over Mayo.

Throw-in at Kingspan Breffni Park is timed for 2pm.

Cavan (Allianz FL v Kerry) – Raymond Galligan; Killian Brady, Killian Clarke, Fergal Reilly; Niall Clerkin, Conor Moynagh, Rory Dunne; Tomas Corr, Gearoid McKiernan; Gerard Smith, Dara McVeety, Martin Reilly; Niall McDermott, Conor Madden, Joe Dillon. Subs: James Farrelly, Niall Murray, Jason McLoughlin, Stephen Murray, Ciaran Brady, Shane O'Rourke, Sean Johnston, Cian Mackey, Liam Buchanan, Michael Argue, Colm Smith.

