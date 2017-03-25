FL3: Orchard edge out Saffrons in all-Ulster battle 25 March 2017





©INPHO Armagh's Brendan Donaghy in action with Antrim's Patrick Gallagher©INPHO

Armagh moved to the top of Division Three with a 1-12 to 0-13 victory over spirited Antrim at the Athletic Grounds.

With the Orchard County pushing hard for promotion and the Saffrons looking over their shoulders at the other end of the table, these two teams needed points tonight for different reasons and an exciting and closely-contested game unfolded.

They were level at the break, 1-3 to 0-6, with veteran Ciaran McKeever - parachuted into the team before throw-in - netting for Kieran McGeeney's charges for a second successive weekend, fisting to the net in the 15th minute after the visitors had bagged three of the first four scores. Paddy McBride landed two great points for the confident losers before the break.

A free from the excellent CJ McGourty assured that the teams were still on terms 14 minutes into the second half but the winners made a decisive burst with five unanswered points from full back Charlie Vernon (2), Aidan Forker, Jamie Clarke and substitute Anthony Duffy to lead by 1-11 to 0-9 with 13 minutes left.

Brendan Bradley and McGourty (free) left a goal between the sides and the visitors received a potential lifeline when they were awarded a penalty eight minutes from the end. But Blaine Hughes made a wonderful save down low to his right to deny McGourty - who nevertheless finished the night with nine points - and Armagh held on for the win.

Tempers became frayed towards the end and Antrim's Conor Murray and Stephen Beatty as well as Stephen Sheridan of Armagh were all red carded for their roles in assorted flashpoints.

The winners are now one point ahead of both Tipperary and Louth - who meet tomorrow - at the top of the Division Three table. They host the Premier County in the last round next weekend. Much-improved Antrim can still beat the drop if they get the better of Longford in a winner-takes-all assignment next weekend.