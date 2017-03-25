It's all about the 'performance' for record breaking Dublin manager 25 March 2017





Dublin manager Jim Gavin.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dublin manager Jim Gavin.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

It was business as usual as far as Jim Gavin was concerned for Dublin tonight.

The team in sky blue may have broken the record for the longest unbeaten run in championship and league football but that's not something that their manager is dwelling on at this point in time.

“I'm sure when the players look back on their careers they might take something from it,” he remarked to eirSport following his team's 2-29 to 0-14 demolition of Roscommon at Croke Park.

“For us tonight was just trying to get a performance and if we got that hopefully the two points followed.

“We knew that Roscommon were going to come here to go after two points as well so we had to work really hard. Collectively the boys worked really hard today and we got that performance.

“Next week it's a completely different challenge against Monaghan but one that we're looking to.”