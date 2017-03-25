FL3: Laois pip Longford in relegation four-pointer 25 March 2017





Laois' David Conway

©INPHO Laois' David Conway©INPHO

Fourteen-man Laois defeated Longford by 1-13 to 0-13 at O’Moore Park to extend their stay in the third division by at least another week.

Defeat tonight would have seen the O’Moore County relegated (and their opponents assured of safety) but the relegation battle is now going down to the wire and next weekend’s trip to neighbours Offaly is massive for Peter Creedon's charges. Longford, meanwhile, are also very much in the quagmire and they will travel to Antrim next Sunday for another do-or-die relegation battle.

Donie Kingston was the Laois hero in this all-Leinster tussle, with a return of nine points (six in the second half), while David Conway netted late in the third quarter as the hosts survived the dismissal of Evan O’Carroll for a second yellow card offence to take the points.

The visitors, who battled to the end, delivered a determined, wind-assisted first-half effort and three delightful Robbie Smyth points had them ahead by 0-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Michael Quinn and Larry Moran had them off to a flier with two early strikes but talisman Kingston – a late addition to the Laois XV – replied with a brace for the hosts before O’Carroll edged the O’Moore County ahead for the first time in the 13th minute.

Smyth equalised and Moran swapped points with Kingston before John Keegan and Smyth gave the away team a 0-6 to 0-4 lead after 22 minutes. Moran restored the Longford advantage again after corner back Darren Strong (‘45’) and Eoin Buggie had points for the home side; a terrific Smyth point on the stroke of half time left two in it at the short whistle.

Laois - who were in Division Two last year - were back ahead within five minutes of the restart thanks to three Kingston frees and a fourth successive Kingston free made it 0-10 to 0-8 in their favour. Sean McCormack’s free at the other end gave Longford hope but in the twelfth minute of the second half a Laois counter-attack culminated in centre forward David Conway blasting the ball to the net to make it a four-point game, 1-10 to 0-9!

O’Carroll was sent off shortly afterwards but Laois stretched their lead to six points. With Smyth doing most of the damage, Longford closed to within two but, fittingly, Kingston stroked over the last score of an exciting match, which will be repeated when these two meet again in the first round of the Leinster SFC in May.