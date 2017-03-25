U21 FC: Tribesmen book final ticket at Mayo's expense 25 March 2017





©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. U21 FC: Tribesmen book final ticket at Mayo's expense©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

Mayo's reign as Connacht and All-Ireland U-21 champions is over after they suffered a six point defeat at the hands of Galway this evening.

The Connacht semi-final fixture at Tuam Stadium finished up with a scoreline of Galway 2-13, Mayo 1-10.

The hosts were quickest out of the traps, racing into an 0-8 to 0-2 lead and not even a 20th minute goal from Mayo captain Brian Reape could put a halt to their gallop.

The Tribesmen held a 0-10 to 1-5 advantage at the change of ends and second-half goals from Dessie Connelly and substitute Eoin Finnerty put the end result beyond doubt.

The winners' reward is a final date with Sligo next weekend.