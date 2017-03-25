Schools: Our Lady's throw a spanner in the works of St Kieran's four-in-a-row bid 25 March 2017





Our Lady's Brian McGrath and St Kieran's Martin Keoghan

©INPHO Our Lady's Brian McGrath and St Kieran's Martin Keoghan©INPHO

There was drama aplenty in Semple Stadium today as Our Lady's Secondary School, Templemore bridged a 39 year gap to their last Croke Cup success.

A return of 1-8 from Premier County minor star Brian McGrath inspired the Tipperary students to a 3-13 to 3-11 final victory over reigning champions St Kieran's College of Kilkenny.

Lyndon Fairbrother and Ray McCormack also found the back of the St Kieran's net as the winners overturned a four point deficit in the home straight.

Our Lady's led by the narrowest of margins at the break - 1-7 to 1-6 - but St Kieran's seized the initiative shortly after the resumption when hitting 1-2 without reply.

Adrian Mullen (2) and Ciaran Brennan raised green flags for the Leinster champions during the course of the contest but Our Lady's resilience was rewarded with goals from Fairbrother and McCormack.

The sides were level on 3-9 apiece with 12 minutes of normal time remaining and the Paddy Caddell captained outfit took over in pole position when registering the next four scores.

Try as they might, St Kieran's were unable to engineer the goal they needed to rescue the situation and Our Lady's held on for what is their second ever outright success.