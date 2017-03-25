Schools: John The Baptist lift the Paddy Buggy Cup 25 March 2017



John The Baptist Community School are celebrating this evening after they were crowned All-Ireland Post Primary SH 'B' champions at Semple Stadium this afternoon.

The Limerick school lifted the Paddy Buggy Cup following a merited 2-14 to 1-8 final victory over St Mary's of Belfast.

First-half goals from Eoin Sheehan and Ryan Tobin laid the foundations for their nine point winning margin.

They held a commanding 2-8 to 0-3 cushion at the halfway stage and although the scores dried up somewhat in the second-half they had enough in reserve to ensure the win.

It has been a memorable year on the GAA fields for John The Baptist so far as they have also enjoyed two camogie and ladies football success on the All-Ireland stage in recent weeks.

And there could be more silverware to come as they an All-Ireland Junior A ladies football final to look forward to.