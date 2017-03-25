LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker

25 March 2017

Croke Park

There are four games in the national football league tonight, including the Division One clash of Dublin and Roscommon at Croke Park.

The Dubs are bidding to extend their remarkable unbeaten run to a record-breaking 35 games whilst also aiming to cement their defence of the league title by zoning in on a place in the final. The Rossies, in contrast, go into the third round pointless and need a miracle to avoid relegation.

Elsewhere, in-form Armagh entertain Antrim in an all-Ulster Division Three meeting, while Leinster rivals Laois and Longford clash at O'Moore Park in the same division.

And, in Division Four, Munster underdogs Waterford and Limerick will do battle at Fraher Field.

