Team news: Captain Ryan passed fit 25 March 2017





Kevin Ryan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Kevin Ryan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Offaly captain Sean Ryan has been declared fit for their crucial Allianz HL Division 1B fixture against Kerry in Tralee tomorrow.

Kevin Ryan's charges need to claim the Kingdom's scalp and hope that Laois lose to already promoted Wexford if they are to escape the relegation play-off.

The availability of Ryan, who sustained a groin injury in their last round defeat to the Model County, is a big boost to their chances and he has been named at right half-forward.

Offaly (Allianz HL v Kerry) – James Dempsey; Paddy Rigney, Michael Cleary, Ben Conneely; Enda Grogan, Dermot Shortt, Sean Gardiner; Aidan Treacy, David King; Sean Ryan, Shane Dooley, Oisin Kelly; Sean Cleary, Cillian Kiely, Emmett Nolan.

