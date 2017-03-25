Team news: Faithful primed for must-win Yeats test 25 March 2017





Offaly shot-stopper Alan Mulhall. ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Offaly shot-stopper Alan Mulhall. ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

The Offaly that team will take on Sligo in the Allianz FL Division 3 tomorrow in Markievicz Park (3pm) has been named.

Pat Flanagan's charges currently occupy the wooden spoon position in the table so they need to start picking up points if they are to avoid the drop to Division 4.

Offaly (Allianz FL v Sligo) – Alan Mulhall; Brian Darby, James Lawlor, Sean Pender; Niall Darby, Peter Cunningham, David Hanlon; Eoin Carroll, Joseph O'Connor; Shane Nally, Graham Guilfoyle, Ruairi McNamee; Sean Doyle, Nigel Dunne, Bernard Allen.

