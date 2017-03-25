Team news: Banner welcome back captain Kelly 25 March 2017





Clare's Tony Kelly and Cathal Naughton of Cork during the 2013 All-Ireland final replay.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Clare's Tony Kelly and Cathal Naughton of Cork during the 2013 All-Ireland final replay.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The Clare team for tomorrow's Allianz HL encounter with Waterford at Cusack Park (3pm) shows four changes from the win over Dublin last time out.

Andrew Fahy replaces Patrick Kelly between the posts while Jason McCarthy of Inagh Kilnamona will make his starting debut in the half-back line.

Meanwhile, Banner supporters will welcome the return of Tony Kelly following Ballyea's run to the All-Ireland Club SHC decider and he will captain the side from midfield.

Cathal McInerney has got the nod from joint-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor to start at top of the right in place of Peter Duggan.

Clare (Allianz HL v Waterford) – Andrew Fahy; David McInerney, Cian Dillon, Seadna Morey; Jason McCarthy, Conor Cleary, David Fitzgerald; Jamie Shanahan, Tony Kelly; Cathal Malone, Podge Collins, John Conlon; Cathal McInerney, Aron Shanagher, Ian Galvin. Subs: Donal Tuohy, Shane Golden, Aaron Cunningham, Patrick Donnellan, Jack Browne, Peter Duggan, Brendan Bugler, Paul Flanagan, Bobby Duggan, Gearoid O'Connell, Colm Galvin.

Follow all of this weekend's Allianz FL and HL action as it happens on our Live Match Tracker this evening and tomorrow.