Team news: Three changes for Tipp 25 March 2017





Tipperary's Brian Fox and Cian Dorgan of Cork ©INPHO/James Crombie Tipperary's Brian Fox and Cian Dorgan of Cork ©INPHO/James Crombie

The Tipperary football team that will take on Louth in tomorrow's crunch Allianz FL Division 3 fixture has been named by manager Liam Kearns.

Liam McGrath, Willie Connors and Jack Kennedy all retain their places after being introduced in last Sunday’s 2-15 to 2-11 win over Offaly.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium is timed for 3pm.

Tipperary (Allianz FL v Louth) – Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Paddy Codd, Willie Connors; Bill Maher, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan; Liam Casey, Jack Kennedy; Josh Keane, Kevin O'Halloran, Brian Fox; Conor Sweeney, Michael Quinlivan, Liam McGrath.

Follow all of this weekend's Allianz FL and HL action as it happens on our Live Match Tracker this evening and tomorrow.