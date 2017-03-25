Team news: Three changes for Tipp

25 March 2017

The Tipperary football team that will take on Louth in tomorrow's crunch Allianz FL Division 3 fixture has been named by manager Liam Kearns.

Liam McGrath, Willie Connors and Jack Kennedy all retain their places after being introduced in last Sunday’s 2-15 to 2-11 win over Offaly.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium is timed for 3pm.

Tipperary (Allianz FL v Louth) – Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Paddy Codd, Willie Connors; Bill Maher, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan; Liam Casey, Jack Kennedy; Josh Keane, Kevin O'Halloran, Brian Fox; Conor Sweeney, Michael Quinlivan, Liam McGrath.

