Team news: Cork boss Kingston unveils starting 15

Cork's Alan Cadogan with Eoghan O'Donnell of Dublin.

The Cork team that will do battle against table toppers Tipperary in the Allianz HL tomorrow has been named.

Kieran Kingston's charges will play host to the Premier County at 3pm in Pairc Ui Rinn.

Cork (Allianz HL v Tipperary) – Anthony Nash; Stephen McDonnell, Damien Cahalane, Colm Spillane; Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, Mark Coleman; Lorcan McLoughlin, Dean Brosnan; Bill Cooper, Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston; Alan Cadogan, Seamus Harnedy, Luke Meade. Subs: Patrick Collins, Killian Burke, David Griffin, Chris O'Leary, Brian Lawton, Luke O'Farrell, Michael O'Halloran, Michael Cahalane, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Patrick Horgan, Cormac Murphy.

