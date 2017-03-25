Gleeson looking at the bigger picture 25 March 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Waterford's Austin Gleeson and Shane Gleeson of Clare.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Waterford's Allianz HL Division 1A clash against Clare tomorrow is not the be-all and end-all as far as 'Hurler of the Year' Austin Gleeson is concerned.

The Deise have their eyes on a bigger prize in 2017 and their Munster SHC semi-final against the winners of Tipperary v Cork is very much on their radar.

“A year or two ago it would have been more emphasised that it is all or nothing on Sunday but the players are there and they have been through it all,” the Mount Sion star remarked in an interview with The Irish Independent.

“The majority of players have won a league and been relegated and promoted so we'll take it game by game and win or lose Sunday we are out next weekend

“It is important I suppose to get as close to championship playing competitive games - it obviously does help.

“But there's not much emphasis on the league in ways this year from our point of view. We are after getting within a puck of a ball of reaching an All-Ireland final so that's one of our mains aims. But obviously June 18 is what we are looking forward to.

“Whether it's Tipperary or Cork, it's a massive game and we are looking forward to that.”