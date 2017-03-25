Team news: Meath name same XV for 3rd game running 25 March 2017





Meath's Donal Lenihan Meath's Donal Lenihan

Meath manager Andy McEntee has named the same starting XV for the third game running for the National Football League Division 2 clash with Fermanagh.

Meath have gathered five points from their five outings while Fermanagh are a point behind the Royals.

Throw in at Pairc Tailteann is at 3.00pm

Meath team: Paddy O’Rouke Skryne, Donal Keogan Rathkenny, Conor Mc Gill Ratoath, Donnacha Tobin Blackhall Gaels, Willie Carry Drumbaragh, Brian Power Ratoath, Pauric Harnan Moynalvey, Bryan Menton Donaghmore Ashbourne, James Toher Trim, Alan Forde Navan O’Mahony’s, Cillian O’Sullivan Moynalvey, Ruairí Ó Coileáin Navan O’Mahony’s, Bryan Mc Mahon Ratoath, Graham Reilly (C) St. Colmcille’s, Donal Lenihan St. Peter’s Dunboyne

Tickets are on sale at a reduced price of €12.00 from all Supervalu shops and Jack Kiernans