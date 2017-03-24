Team news: Erne men switch goalkeepers 24 March 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Fermanagh's Chris Snow.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Fermanagh have once again switched their goalkeepers as they prepare to face Meath in Navan on Sunday.

Christopher Snow is Pete McGrath's first-choice goalkeeper with Thomas Treacy dropping to the bench this weekend.

Having knocked over the opening score, Tomas Corrigan was forced to retire after only seven minutes of the Erne men's recent win over Clare but is deemed fit to start again.

Fermanagh (Allianz FL v Meath): Christopher Snow; Mickey Jones, Che Cullen, Kane Connor; Conor P Murphy, Barry Mulrone, Aidan Breen; Eoin Donnelly, Lee Cullen; Paul McCusker, Ryan Jones, Ryan Lyons; Eddie Courtney, Sean Quigley, Tomas Corrigan.