Team news: Treaty are much changed 24 March 2017





Limerick's Richie McCarthy.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Limerick's Richie McCarthy.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Limerick have made a total of seven changes for Sunday's Allianz League meeting with Galway at the Gaelic Grounds.

Nickie Quaid regains the goalkeeper's jersey over Barry Hennessy while in defence Richie McCarthy, Mike Casey and Diarmaid Byrnes are preferred to Stephen Cahill, Sean Finn and Dan Morrissey.

James Ryan switches from wing-forward to midfield where he partners William O'Donoghue instead of Darragh O'Donovan.

Elsewhere, there are starts for David Dempsey, Peter Casey and Graeme Mucahy in attack as Kevin O'Brien and Colin Ryan lose out.

Barry Nash is listed among the substitutes having recently rejoined the squad just six weeks after quitting it for 'personal reasons'.

Limerick (Allianz HL v Galway): Nickie Quaid; Richie English, Richie McCarthy, Mike Casey; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Seamus Hickey; James Ryan, William O'Donoghue, Shane Dowling, Gearoid Hegarty, David Dempsey; Peter Casey, Kyle Hayes, Graeme Mucahy.

Subs: Barry Hennessy, Stephen Cahill, Sean Finn, Alan Dempsey, Pat Ryan, Gavin O'Mahony, Tom Morrissey, Cian Lynch, Barry Nash, Dan Morrissey, Ronan Lynch.