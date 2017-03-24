Team news: Barrett set for Mayo return 24 March 2017





Mayo's Chris Barrett.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayo's Chris Barrett.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Chris Barrett will make his first competitive start of the season when Mayo face Tyrone in Omagh on Sunday.

The Belmullet defender comes into the starting fifteen along with Evan Regan as Stephen Rochford opts to make two changes to the side which lost to Cavan last time out. Donal Vaughan and Conor Loftus are the players who lose out in the reshuffle.

There is still no Aidan or Seamus O'Shea for the westerners, meanwhile, The Connaught Telegraph reports this evening that their Breaffy clubmate Liam Irwin was one of a number of players to be dropped from the county senior panel in recent days.

Mayo (Allianz FL v Tyrone): David Clarke; Brendan Harrison, Keith Higgins, Chris Barrett; Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Paddy Durcan; Tom Parsons, Danny Kirby; Fergal Boland, Cillian O'Connor, Conor O'Shea; Kevin McLoughlin, Andy Moran, Evan Regan.