Team news: Experienced quartet back to bolster Dubs 24 March 2017





Dublin's Paul Flynn and Bernard Brogan celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dublin's Paul Flynn and Bernard Brogan celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Dublin have drafted in James McCarthy, Cian O'Sullivan, Paul Flynn and Bernard Brogan for tomorrow's Allianz League clash against Roscommon at Croke Park.

The experienced quartet return as part of six changes from last weekend's 0-13 apiece draw with Kerry in Tralee with berths also going to Ciaran Reddin and Kevin McManamon.

McCarthy makes his comeback from injury while O'Sullivan, Flynn and Brogan are given their first competitive starts of the 2017 season. Darren Daly, John Small, Michael Darragh Macauley, Shane Carthy (St Vincents), Ciaran Kilkenny and Conor McHugh all make way.

Dublin (Allianz FL v Roscommon): Stephen Cluxton; Philly McMahon, Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne; James McCarthy, Cian O'Sullivan, Eric Lowndes; Brian Fenton, Ciaran Reddin; Paul Flynn, Kevin McManamon, Niall Scully; Dean Rock, Paddy Andrews, Bernard Brogan.