Team news: Deise make five changes

24 March 2017

Waterford's Patrick Curran

Waterford boss Derek McGrath has reacted to their surprise defeat to Cork by making five changes for Sunday's crucial Allianz League tie with Clare in Ennis.

Shane McNulty and Conor Gleeson are recalled to the defence ahead of Noel Connors and Darragh Lyons, while Stephen Daniels fills in at midfield for Jamie Barron, who was forced off with a rib injury against the Rebels a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, in attack, Patrick Curran and Brian O'Halloran replaces Colin Dunford and Maurice Shanahan, who is ruled out through suspension.

Waterford (Allianz HL v Clare): Stephen O'Keeffe; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Shane McNulty; Tadhg de Burca, Austin Gleeson, Conor Gleeson; Stephen Daniels, Shane Bennett; Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Michael Walsh; Patrick Curran, Stephen Bennett, Brian O'Halloran.




