Team news: Ryan hands out three debuts 24 March 2017





Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.

Tipperary boss Michael Ryan has handed out three debuts for their Allianz League final round clash with Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday.

Loughmore Castleiney's John Meagher, Clonakenny's Willie Ryan and Nenagh Éire Óg's Tommy Heffernan have been given their first league starts as 2016 All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Darren Gleeson returns between the posts.

Kieran Bergin and Jason Forde also come in as Darragh Mooney, John O’Keeffe, Ronan Maher, Michael Breen, Noel McGrath and John O’Dwyer go out.

Tipperary (Allianz HL v Cork): Darren Gleeson; John Meagher, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Willie Ryan, Tomás Hamill, Padraic Maher; Sean Curran, Kieran Bergin; Dan McCormack, Niall O’Meara, Jason Forde; Tommy Heffernan, John McGrath, Seamus Callanan.