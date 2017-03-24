Team news: Dr Crokes All-Ireland winner Fitzgerald returns for Kingdom 24 March 2017





Kerry's Fionn Fitzgerald.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Kerry's Fionn Fitzgerald.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kerry have included Dr Crokes All-Ireland winner Fionn Fitzgerald for Sunday's Allianz League clash against Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Fitzgerald returned to the county squad just days after helping his club to Andy Merrigan Cup glory and is named at right corner-back. Manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice makes two enforced changes to his side for the trip to the north east.

Stephen O’Brien, who came on a substitute in last weekend's draw with Dublin, starts at left corner-forward as Shane Enright and Killian Young miss out due to hamstring and groin injuries respectively.

2014 Footballer of the Year James O'Donoghue remains sidelined because of a calf injury.

Kerry (Allianz FL v Cavan): Brendan Kealy; Fionn Fitzgerald, Mark Griffin, Ronan Shanahan; Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy; David Moran, Jack Barry; Adrian Spillane, Kevin McCarthy, Donnchadh Walsh; Jack Savage, Paul Geaney, Stephen O’Brien.

Subs: Brian Kelly, Barry John Keane, Jonathan Lyne, Darran O’Sullivan, Anthony Maher, Michael Geaney, Bryan Sheehan, Cathal Ó Lúing, Denis Daly, Gavin Crowley, Conor Keane