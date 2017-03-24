Team news: Prendergast and O'Halloran back for Deise

24 March 2017

Waterford's Stephen Prendergast.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Waterford welcome Stephen Prendergast and Michael O'Halloran back into their starting fifteen ahead of tomorrow's Allianz League meeting with Limerick.

Prendergast and O'Halloran were late withdrawals from the side that began the nine-point loss to Carlow last weekend, but have regained their places at centre-back and right half-forward respectively for the all-Munster clash in Dungarvan.

Caomhan Maguire and Kieran Murphy lose out as Kenny Murphy and Fearghal O Cuirrin fill in for Tadgh O hUallachain and Patrick Hurney once again.

Waterford (Allianz FL v Limerick): Stephen Enright; James McGrath, Thomas O'Gorman, Stephen Dalton; Kenny Murphy, Stephen Prendergast, Ray O Ceallaigh; Tommy Prendergast, Michael Curry; Michael O'Halloran, Donie Breathnach, Conor Murray; Paul Whyte, Joey Veale, Fearghal O Cuirrin.




