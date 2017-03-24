Team news: One injury enforced change for Rebels 24 March 2017





Cork's John O'Rourke against Derry.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Cork's John O'Rourke against Derry.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Cork boss Peader Healy has made one injury enforced change for his side's Allianz League encounter with Derry at Celtic Park on Sunday.

John O'Rourke comes in for the injured Aidan Walsh as the rest of the team that started the draw against Meath remains unchanged. O'Rourke replaced Walsh during the early stages of their stalemate with the Royals.

The Rebels led by nine-points at one stage in the second-half last weekend, but had to settle for a share of the spoils at Pairc Ui Rinn after the visitors hit 1-6 without reply to reel them in.

Cork (Allianz FL v Derry): Ken O'Halloran; Michael Shields, Tom Clancy, Kevin Crowley; Tomas Clancy, James Loughrey, Stephen Cronin; Ian Maguire, Ruairi Deane; John O'Rourke, Mark Collins, Kevin O'Driscoll; Colm O'Neill, Peter Kelleher, Paul Kerrigan.

Subs: Ryan Price, Alan O'Connor, Barry O'Driscoll, Colm O'Driscoll, Conor Dorman, Donal Og Hodnett, Donncha O'Connor, Jamie O'Sullivan, John McLoughlin, Niall Coakley.