Team news: Martin is Cats only change 24 March 2017





Kilkenny's Conor Martin.

Kilkenny's Conor Martin.

Conor Martin is the only change to the Kilkenny team named to face Dublin in the final round of the Allianz League at Parnell Park on Sunday.

The Emeralds clubman take his place at left corner-forward ahead of Alan Murphy who is now substitute goalkeeper with his brother Eoin first choice between the posts.

The substitutes list sees a return for Lester Ryan, Pat Lyng, Jonjo Farrell and team-captain Mark Bergin after injuries.

Kilkenny (Allianz HL v Dublin): Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Padraig Walsh, Conor O'Shea; Conor Fogarty, Jason Cleere, Shane Prendergast; Paddy Deegan, Cillian Buckley; Colin Fennelly, Walter Walsh, TJ Reid; Liam Blanchfield, Richie Hogan, Conor Martin.

Subs: Alan Murphy, Joey Holden, Kieran Joyce, Michael Walsh, Ollie Walsh, Lester Ryan, Pat Lyng, Jonjo Farrell, James Maher, Mark Bergin, Michael Malone.