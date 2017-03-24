Donnellan returns to Galway fold 24 March 2017





Cyril Donnellan could make his first appearance of the season for the Galway hurlers on Sunday against Limerick after rejoining the panel.

Donnellan's last game for the Tribesmen was last August's All-Ireland SHC semi-final defeat to Tipperary when he came on for the injured Joe Canning at half-time. The Padraig Pearses clubman subsequently trained Ahascragh/Fohenagh to Galway and Connacht IHC titles and an All-Ireland final appearance against a star-studded Carrickshock of Kilkenny last month.

Meanwhile, Galway Bay FM is reporting that former All Star Johnny Glynn could return from the US to play for Ardrahan in this year's Galway championship. He lined out for the New York footballers in their narrow Connacht SFC first round loss to Roscommon last May.