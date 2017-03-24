Team news: Daly to play two games in 24 hours 24 March 2017





Galway's Michael Daly with Brian Power Meath during the NFL Division 2 clash at Pairc Tailteann. Galway's Michael Daly with Brian Power Meath during the NFL Division 2 clash at Pairc Tailteann.

Galway youngster Michael Daly is set to play two games in less than 24 hours this weekend after being picked at centre-forward for both the county seniors and U21s.

The Mountbellew/Moylough star, who is a son of Galway legend Val, will captain Gerry Fahy's U21s as they bid to dethrone All-Ireland champions Mayo in their Connacht semi-final at Tuam Stadium tomorrow evening.

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, Daly will wear the number eleven jersey again as Kevin Walsh's seniors continue their push for promotion to the top tier of the Allianz League with a clash against Down in Newry.

Walsh has selected an unchanged side for the trip north after last weekend's easy 5-15 to 2-15 success over Derry in Salthill where Johnny Heaney, Thomas Flynn, Eamonn Brannigan, Danny Cummins and substitute Shane Walsh all scored goals.

Galway (Allianz FL v Down): Ruairi Lavelle; Luke Burke, David Walsh, Cathal Sweeney; Gary O'Donnell, Gareth Bradshaw, Johnny Heaney; Paul Conroy, Fiontan Ó Curraoin; Thomas Flynn, Michael Daly, Eamonn Brannigan; Gary Sice, Barry McHugh, Danny Cummins.