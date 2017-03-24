Team news: All change for Model men 24 March 2017





Wexford's Donal Shanley kicks a free.

Wexford have made twelve changes for Sunday's Allianz League clash against Westmeath at Innovate Wexford Park.

With promotion to Division 3 secured following last weekend's victory over London, manager Seamus McEnaney is giving a number of players who have seen little game time so far in the campaign the opportunity to impress against their Leinster rivals. Conor Swaine, John Leacy and Conor Carty are the three survivors from the starting fifteen that took the field in the 0-15 to 0-9 defeat of Ciaran Deely's Exiles.

Wexford are likely to meet Westmeath in the Division 4 title decider next month with the Lake men needing just one point from their remaining two games to guarantee themselves promotion.

Wexford (Allianz FL v Westmeath): Conor Swaine; Sean Gaul, Naomhan Rossiter, Conor Carty; Adrian Flynn, John Leacy, James Stafford; Niall Hughes, Syl Byrne; Paul Curtis, Ian Carty, Jake Firman; Donal Shanley, Michael O'Regan, Ryan Nolan.