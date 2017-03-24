Donegal's progress no surprise to O'Rourke

24 March 2017

Malachy O'Rourke insists he isn't surprised by the progress of Donegal's new-look team.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Star ahead of Monaghan's Division 1 top-of-the-table clash with the Tir Chonaill men this weekend, O'Rourke stated: "I'm not really surprised at all because a lot of the players that they lost weren't really playing that big a role anyway, sort of coming on as subs and that over the last number of years.

"Donegal, at underage level, has been very strong this last number of years, their minors, they've a conveyor belt of talent coming through. Donegal will be as strong as ever this year and it'll be a good challenge for us next weekend."

The Farney County boss added: "There's a good rivalry built up this last couple of years. It'll be an interesting game, both teams will want to win it to push on in the league."




