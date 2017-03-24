Walsh remains focused

24 March 2017

Galway football manager Kevin Walsh Galway ©INPHO/James Crombie

Galway manager Kevin Walsh is adamant that the race for promotion from Division Two will go down to the wire.

With two games remaining, Kildare and Galway lead the way in the division, and their fate is in their own hands.

However, any slip ups and the chasing pack will have a chance of snatching one of the places up for grabs.

Galway face a Down side that have been rejuvenated in recent weeks and he admitted to the Connacht Tribune that they will have to be at their best to pick up two points.

“Everyone has seen how the results have gone over the past two months in this division,” stated Walsh.

“Every team is very competitive and we know that we’ll have to be at our best if we want to pick up the points on Sunday.”




Most Read Stories

'Galway won't be holding back'

Bill Clinton's helicopter landed at Celtic Park

FL previews: Dubs on the brink of history

GAA on TV this weekend: three live football games

HL previews: Huge games down for decision across the board

Team news: Daly to play two games in 24 hours


Android app on Google Play