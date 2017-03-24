Walsh remains focused 24 March 2017





Galway football manager Kevin Walsh Galway ©INPHO/James Crombie Galway football manager Kevin Walsh Galway ©INPHO/James Crombie

Galway manager Kevin Walsh is adamant that the race for promotion from Division Two will go down to the wire.

With two games remaining, Kildare and Galway lead the way in the division, and their fate is in their own hands.

However, any slip ups and the chasing pack will have a chance of snatching one of the places up for grabs.

Galway face a Down side that have been rejuvenated in recent weeks and he admitted to the Connacht Tribune that they will have to be at their best to pick up two points.

“Everyone has seen how the results have gone over the past two months in this division,” stated Walsh.

“Every team is very competitive and we know that we’ll have to be at our best if we want to pick up the points on Sunday.”