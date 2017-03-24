Team news: same again for Kildare 24 March 2017





Kildare's Eoin Doyle.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Kildare's Eoin Doyle.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Eoin Doyle has proven his fitness to be included in the Kildare team for Sunday's visit of Clare to St. Conleth's Park.

The captain suffered a shin injury in the closing stages of last Saturday night's win over Down, but has recovered in time to take his place at centre back. His inclusion means the Lilywhites are unchanged as they close in on back-to-back promotions.

However, they can't afford to take anything for granted against a Clare team that beat them in last year's Allianz League Division 3 final.

Kildare (SF v Clare): Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Conor Hartley, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally.