Brazil has appeal thrown out

24 March 2017

Offaly's Michael Brazil against Westmeath.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Offaly's Michael Brazil has failed in his bid to have a one-match suspension lifted.

The Tullamore clubman was shown a straight red card along with Tipperary's George Hannigan in the 18th minute of last Sunday's Allianz Football League clash at O'Connor Park. Brazil appealed the red card to the Central Hearings Committee last night, but a charge of striking with the hand stood.

He will therefore miss the relegation-threatened Faithful County's Allianz League trip to Sligo this Sunday.

 




