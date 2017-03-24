HL previews: Huge games down for decision across the board 24 March 2017





There is lots at stake in the Allianz Hurling Leagues this weekend as the final round of fixtures take place on Sunday.

We’re now at the business end of the Allianz Hurling Leagues and here we preview the 16 games taking place in the six different divisions this weekend.

Sunday, March 26th

Allianz HL Division 1A round 5

Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, 3pm

This is a tough one to call right off the bat with both sides requiring a win to assure them of Division 1A status next season.

Clare had to dig their deepest late on against bottom-placed Dublin last time out to fashion a vital 0-20 to 1-15 win and they’re on home turf again this weekend for Waterford’s visit.

Derek McGrath’s men will have been hugely disappointed with their own home showing against Cork in round four (they lost to the Rebels by eight points) and there should be a bite in them in this Munster derby.

Bookmakers only slightly fancy the Banner County, who are set to have Tony Kelly back after Ballyea’s All-Ireland final loss while the Deise men are without the suspended Maurice Shanahan, and it’s easy to envisage an airtight contest between these two going right down to the wire.

Verdict: Clare

Cork v Tipperary, Pairc Ui Rinn, 3pm

Cork produced a brilliant display to upset Waterford the last day and are likely to require an even better performance when they welcome Tipperary to Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday.

The All-Ireland champions are undefeated after four games in Division 1A and are already through to the quarter-finals, with their supreme form thus far ranking them as 2/5 favourites against the Rebels.

Should things go according to script in this one, then Kieran Kingston’s charges could find themselves with relegation worries for a second consecutive season depending on results elsewhere.

Tipp aren’t likely to take their foot off the throttle if you were to go by Michael Ryan’s tone at the start of the campaign, which doesn’t bode well for the men from Leeside heading into this all-Munster clash.

Verdict: Tipperary

Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 3pm

There’ll be plenty of eyes on the result from Parnell Park come Sunday evening as both these teams bid to try and pull away from finishing in the bottom two in Division 1A.

At 4/9, Kilkenny are fancied to do exactly that as a win against Ger Cunningham’s side would lift them up to five points and after their display against Tipperary two Saturdays ago it’s clear that the Dubs have their work cut out for them in this one.

One huge plus for Cunningham is the fact that he will have his Cuala contingent – fresh from winning the Tommy Moore Cup in awesome fashion last Friday – back available to him.

Many feel that their return could even up things a bit against the Leinster champions, whose form has been clearly shaky thus far in the league, and it should make for a fascinating battle in the capital.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Allianz HL Division 1B round 5

Kerry v Offaly, Austin Stack Park, 3pm

This could well be the dress rehearsal for the Division 1B relegation play-off on Sunday week should Offaly gain their first win of the campaign this weekend.

The Faithful men have lost all four of their outings in the league thus far but head for Tralee on Sunday fancied to pick up both points.

Kerry have two points on the board, a better score difference and home advantage over their opponents, but are still ranked as 7/4 underdogs and it would seem that this weekend is the ideal time for Kevin Ryan’s charges to kick start their season.

Verdict: Offaly

Limerick v Galway, Gaelic Grounds, 3pm

Both of these sides had their promotion hopes dashed after Wexford’s victory over Offaly two weeks ago.

It means that a second place finish in Division 1B is about all that’s up for grabs at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday, with Galway only slightly fancied at 5/6 to move up the league quarter-final rankings.

Limerick have been every bit as impressive as the Tribesmen four games into the campaign and would be happy to take a scalp against Micheál Donoghue’s men heading into the last eight next month.

Verdict: Galway

Wexford v Laois, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm

Wexford sealed their promotion up to Division 1A two Sundays ago and are hotly fancied for their fifth win on the trot when they host struggling Laois this weekend.

Davy Fitzgerald’s side are priced at 1/7 to carry their 100 per cent record into the Division 1 quarter-finals, so it’s safe to say that anything other than a home win at Innovate Wexford Park on Sunday would be one hell of a shock.

Should things stay to script in Wexford and Kerry manage to upset a pointless Offaly side in Tralee it would mean Laois and Offaly would be pitted against one another in a relegation play-off, with head-to- head results coming into effect.

Verdict: Wexford

Allianz HL Division 2A round 5

Kildare v London, Clane, 1pm

Kildare cannot afford a slip up against London on Sunday in their pursuit of a final berth in Division 2A.

The Lilywhites will be looking to keep the heat on second-placed Carlow, who host Armagh on the same day, with Antrim’s superior score difference leaving them favourites to stay top even if they lose out to Westmeath in Cushendall.

Verdict: Kildare

Antrim v Westmeath, Cushendall, 1pm

Antrim head into Sunday’s clash with Westmeath looking to preserve their unbeaten record and condemn the Lake men to a third defeat.

The Saffrons have one foot in the league final and should have enough to see off Michael Ryan’s men, whose status in Division 2A is already guaranteed.

Verdict: Antrim

Carlow v Armagh, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm

A win for Carlow on Sunday will assure them their place in the Division 2A final and they shouldn’t have any problems at home to Armagh.

The Orchard County are without a win after four games, leaving them joint at the bottom with London, and don’t look like upsetting the Barrowsiders here.

Verdict: Carlow

Allianz HL Division 2B round 5

Roscommon v Mayo, Athleague, 3pm

This Western derby is a mere warm up for Sunday week’s relegation play-off between the same two sides.

Neither Roscommon nor Mayo has gained a point yet after four games, with the latter heading the Rossies in the table on score difference only.

Verdict: Mayo

Down v Derry, Portaferry, 3pm

Both these sides will be playing for third place, as well as pride, with Wicklow and Meath having already sealed the top two spots in Division 2B.

Home advantage could well be what swings it for Down but they can expect a tough battle from their fellow Ulster men.

Verdict: Down

Meath v Wicklow, Ratoath, 3pm

These two will meet again on Sunday week with the Division 2A title on the line, making this weekend’s meeting a dress rehearsal for the big occasion.

Meath and Wicklow have each won all four of their outings in the league thus far and won’t want to tarnish their perfect record heading into next weekend’s division decider.

Verdict: Meath

Allianz HL Division 3A round 6

Louth v Donegal, Darver, 3pm

Donegal need a win against bottom-placed Louth to book their ticket into a Division 3A final against Monaghan and should have enough to do so when they visit Darver on Sunday.

Verdict: Donegal

Monaghan v Tyrone, Inniskeen, 3pm

Monaghan have been the team to beat in Division 3A and Tyrone face a tall order in trying to do exactly that this weekend.

Verdict: Monaghan

Allianz HL Division 3B round 5

Fermanagh v Leitrim, Lisbellaw, 1pm

Verdict: Fermanagh

Sligo v Longford, Markievicz Park, 1pm

Verdict: Longford

