Bill Clinton's helicopter landed at Celtic Park 24 March 2017





Former US president Bill Clinton arrived in Derry by helicopter for Martin McGuinness' funeral yesterday.

The chopper landed at Celtic Park, from where Clinton made the short journey to Long Tower Church for the former deputy first minister's Requiem Mass. Addressing the packed congregation, Clinton challenged political leaders to complete the work of peace started by the Sinn Fein stalwart, who was an avid GAA supporter.

It's believed the 70-year-old, who himself played an important role in the peace process, flew to Derry Airport from Dublin Airport in a private jet owned by Irish billionaire Denis O’Brien before boarding the helicopter to the Derry GAA county grounds.