GAA on TV this weekend: three live football games
24 March 2017
TG4 camera operator Mick Molloy prepares for the Allianz HL semi-finals at Semple Stadium, Thurles.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
There are just the three live games to view this weekend plus deferred coverage of Clare and Waterford in the HL.
Saturday 25 March
eir Sport 2, 6.55pm, Dublin v Roscommon, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 7pm)
eir Sport 1, 6.45pm, Laois v Longford, Allianz FL Division 3 (Throw-in 7pm)
Sunday 26 March
TG4, 2pm, Tyrone v Mayo, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 3pm)
TG4, 4.40pm, Clare v Waterford, Allianz HL Division 1A (Deferred coverage)
TG4, 6.15pm, Laochra Gael
A look at the career of Kerry All-Ireland winner Dara O Cinneide
RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday
Highlights from the weekend’s league action.
Monday 27 March
TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017
Highlights from: Hurling and football leagues.