GAA on TV this weekend: three live football games

24 March 2017

TG4 camera operator Mick Molloy prepares for the Allianz HL semi-finals at Semple Stadium, Thurles.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

There are just the three live games to view this weekend plus deferred coverage of Clare and Waterford in the HL.
 

Saturday 25 March

eir Sport 2, 6.55pm, Dublin v Roscommon, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 7pm)

eir Sport 1, 6.45pm, Laois v Longford, Allianz FL Division 3 (Throw-in 7pm)


Sunday 26 March

TG4, 2pm, Tyrone v Mayo, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 3pm)

TG4, 4.40pm, Clare v Waterford, Allianz HL Division 1A (Deferred coverage)

TG4, 6.15pm, Laochra Gael

A look at the career of Kerry All-Ireland winner Dara O Cinneide

RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday

Highlights from the weekend’s league action.
 

Monday 27 March

TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Highlights from: Hurling and football leagues.




