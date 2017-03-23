Forker in the clear 24 March 2017





Armagh's Aidan Forker

Aidan Forker has won his appeal against the straight red card he received in Armagh's win over Louth last Sunday.

The Maghery clubman was dismissed in the first minute after making contact with Derek Maguire's face as he tried to make space for himself. Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney felt the sending off was harsh in the extreme and at last night's Central Hearings Committee meeting, a charge of striking with the hand wasn't proven.

Despite his successful appeal, Forker hasn't been included in the Armagh team for tomorrow's visit of Antrim to the Athletic Grounds.