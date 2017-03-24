Team news: Hughes back for Yeats men 24 March 2017





Sligo's Pat Hughes celebrates.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Sligo's Pat Hughes celebrates.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

The Sligo team to face Offaly in the Allianz League at Markievicz Park on Sunday sees a starting place for Pat Hughes for the first time this season.

The Geevagh attacker regains the number fourteen jersey after a lengthy absence through injury while Tubbercurry ace Stephen Gilmartin wins a call-up at midfield.

Manager Niall Carew leaves out the U21 players for the clash with the midlanders as they prepare for their Connacht final against either Galway or Mayo on Saturday week.

Sligo (Allianz FL v Offaly): Aidan Devaney; Ross Donavan, Kevin McDonnell, Noel Gaughan; Charlie Harrison, Neil Ewing, Keelan Cawley; Stephen Gilmartin, Adrian McIntyre; Eoin McHugh, Niall Murphy, John Kelly; Stephen Coen, Pat Hughes, Adrian Marren.