Galway report highlights gate receipt deficiencies 24 March 2017





A general view of a Galway flag.

A general view of a Galway flag.

A report commissioned by Galway County Committee chairman Pat Kearney has highlighted the manner in which gate receipts are collected at many venues in the county.

The report states that there are many ‘deficiencies’ in their cash handling procedures and in one instance it was claimed that gate receipts from a club game in the county were not lodged into the county board’s account until three months after the game concerned.

The Connacht Tribune carried the story this week and it highlighted the problems with clubs looking after gate receipts at their grounds.

The report states: “We understand that there is only one other non-county ground and one committee that returns gate vouchers in a similar fashion. Even with Duggan Park (Ballinasloe) vouchers examined, additional monies were unexplained.

“There is currently no transparent systematic method of ensuring all monies collected have been lodged as gate vouchers are never reconciled with lodgements on a weekly, monthly or quarterly basis. This is a fundamental control measure outlined in the published GAA Governance code.”