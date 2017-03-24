Team news: two changes for Laois hurlers

24 March 2017

Eamonn Kelly.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Eoin Fleming and Lee Cleere have been drafted into the Laois team for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League Division 1B clash with Wexford in Innovate Wexford Park.

Fleming takes over from Enda Rowland between the posts, while Cleere indirectly replaces Patrick Whelan in defence as Eamonn Kelly's charges attempt to to bounce back from crushing losses to Galway and Limerick in their last two games.

Laois (SH v Wexford): Eoin Fleming; Lee Cleere, Leigh Bergin, Dwane Palmer; Cahir Healy, Ryan Mullaney, Sean Downey; Ross King, Patrick Purcell; Cian Taylor, Charles Dwyer, Ben Conroy; Willie Dunphy, Neil Foyle, Aaron Dunphy.




