Team news: Orchard make two changes in attack 24 March 2017





Armagh's Stefan Campbell with David Hanlon of Offaly.

©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey. Armagh's Stefan Campbell with David Hanlon of Offaly.©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

Armagh have made two changes in personnel for tomorrow's all-Ulster Allianz League clash against Antrim at the Athletic Grounds.

Gavin McParland and Stefan Campbell, who was a late withdrawal from the side that started last weekend's 10-point win away to fellow promotion chasers Louth, are recalled in attack.

Experienced duo Ciaran McKeever and Aidan Forker, who has had his straight red card against the Wee County overturned since the team announcement, are the players who make way.

Armagh (Allianz FL v Antrim): Blaine Hughes; Gregory McCabe, Charlie Vernon, Paul Hughes; Niall Rowland, Brendan Donaghy, Aaron McKay; Stephen Sheridan, Aaron Findon; Niall Grimley, Anthony Duffy, Rory Grugan; Gavin McParland, Stefan Campbell, Jamie Clarke.