Double boost for Derry 24 March 2017





Derry's Mark Lynch against Meath.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Derry's Mark Lynch against Meath.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

The return to fitness of Mark Lynch and Danny Heavron is a huge boost for Derry in their battle against relegation.

Sitting bottom of the Division Two table, the Ulster side need to pick up points in their last two games to avoid the drop.

This Sunday, they entertain Cork in their penultimate game and with Lynch and Heavron available for selection; the side will enter the game in a confident mood.

Derry will face Fermanagh in their last game and gaining points at this stage of the campaign is imperative.

Also set to be included in the side are the returning Slaughtneil contingent which should make a massive difference to their chances of survival.

