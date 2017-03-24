Team news: Meaney, O'Carroll return for relegation battle 24 March 2017





Laois' Evan O'Carroll.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Laois' Evan O'Carroll.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Laois boss Peter Creedon has made three enforced changes for tomorrow night's must-win clash with Longford at O'Moore Park.

Eoin Buggie, Kevin Meaney and Evan O'Carroll come in for the injured Stephen Attride (ankle) and Donie Kingston (groin) as well as the suspended Damien O'Connor, who received a straight red card in last Sunday's defeat to Antrim. Another loss will almost certainly see Laois drop to the fourth tier for the first time in 50 years.

Laois (SF v Longford); Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Denis Booth, James Kelly; Eoin Buggie, Colm Begley, Padraig McMahon; John O'Loughlin, Kevin Meaney; James Finn, David Conway, Niall Donoher; Alan Farrell, Evan O'Carroll, Paul Kingston.