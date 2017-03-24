Team news: Farney keep the faith

24 March 2017

Monaghan's Jack McCarron celebrates scoring a goal against Roscommon.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke has kept faith with the same fifteen that beat Roscommon for Sunday's top-of-the-table clash with Ulster rivals Donegal in Ballyshannon.

The Farney County picked up their third victory in Division 1 last weekend as 1-7 from man-of-the-match Jack McCarron helped them to a 2-17 to 1-13 success over the Rossies at Grattan Park, Inniskeen.

Monaghan (Allianz FL v Donegal): Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Ryan McAnespie, Neil McAdam, Karl O'Connell; Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes; Dessie Ward, Shane Carey, Gavin Doogan; Kieran Duffy, Jack McCarron, Conor McManus.

Subs: Conor Forde, Owen Coyle, Karl McQuaid, Vincent Corey, James Mealiff, Brian Greenan, Thomas Kerr, Owen Duffy, Conor McCarthy, Stephen Gollogly, Micheal Bannigan.




