McGrath worried about Fermanagh's future

Pete McGrath admits Fermanagh's heavy Ulster U21FC defeat to Cavan last week is a cause for concern.

The 0-4 to 2-19 mauling was the latest in a long list of disappointing results the Erne County has suffered at underage level in recent years.

“We were very well beaten on the night. The U21s as a group of players did all that was asked of them in terms of training and at times they were asked to train in very, very poor conditions up in Lissan over this last four or fives weeks and to an extent this worked against them. But I feel that it is something that Fermanagh have to look at, the record at minor level and U21 level is very poor over this last 10 years,” McGrath told the Impartial Reporter.

“We knew that they were limited and physically in many ways they were not as strong as they should have been for fellas of 20 or 21 years of age and that showed against Cavan.

“Ultimately, minor teams and U21s eventually feed into your senior team so it has to be a source of concern that Fermanagh are struggling at these levels. You look at Monaghan, they won an Ulster U21 title last year and they are coming through to their senior team.

“Tyrone won an All Ireland U21 title two years ago and they are coming through into their senior team and these are guys with a winning mentality. It’s something that needs to be seriously addressed,” added McGrath, whose senior side tackle Meath in a crucial Allianz League Division 2 encounter on Sunday.