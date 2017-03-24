Rebelettes welcome back Stack 24 March 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cork's Brid Stack celebrates with Shauna Kelly.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Bríd Stack has returned to the Cork ladies football sqaud and is named among the subs for Sunday's National League Division 1 top-of-the-table clash with Galway in Mallow.

Stack's return is a major boost for manager Ephie Fitzgerald who confirmed the retirement of another 11-time All-Ireland winner Deirdre O'Reilly last weekend. Duals stars Rena Buckley and Briege Corkery along with Geraldine O'Flynn has yet to return to the fold.

Cork (Ladies football v Galway): M O'Sullivan; M Ambrose, R Phelan, E Meaney; M Duggan, R O'Sullivan, S Kelly; N Cotter, J O'Shea; L Coppinger, B O'Sullivan, G Kearney; E Scally, C O'Sullivan, O Finn.