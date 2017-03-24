Lee under no illusions 24 March 2017





Limerick manager Billy Lee.

Limerick manager Billy Lee.

Limerick manager Billy Lee has reiterated that they are in a transition period at the moment.

Having won their last two NFL Division Four games, the Shannonsiders are starting to move up the table, and although promotion is beyond them, Lee is hopeful that they can finish as high as possible in the table.

Limerick take on Waterford at Fraher Field on Saturday night, before concluding their campaign against Wicklow at Newcastlewest.

With a young squad at his disposal, Lee admitted to the Limerick Leader that they are lacking leaders at such a critical stage in their development.

“We want to move the ball forward fast and I suppose it’s a transition from what they were doing previously and that’s not a criticism, but it takes people time to learn,” said Lee.

“It can be frustrating for them and for us but to be fair to the lads they are working hard. It’s a transition to learn how to come out with the ball, to commit fellas at pace and it’s a work in progress.

“The natural leaders are all gone – Seanie (Buckley) and Ian (Ryan) and hopefully will come back if injuries are good to them and we just have to wait and see over the next couple of weeks but Pa Ranahan is gone, Paudie Browne is gone.”