Team news: Murtagh handed first league start 24 March 2017





Roscommon's Diarmuid Murtagh.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Roscommon's Diarmuid Murtagh.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Diarmuid Murtagh will make his first league start of the season for Roscommon in tomorrow's fixture versus defending champions Dublin at Croke Park.

The St Faithleachs sharpshooter made his comeback from injury as a a substitute in the Rossies' two recent defeats against Kerry and Monaghan and is selected at full-forward with his brother and captain Ciarain listed on the '40'.

Meanwhile, John McManus regains his place in defence at centre-back after missing last weekend's seven-point loss to the Farney County in Inniskeen.

Roscommon (Allianz FL v Dublin): Darren O'Malley; David Murray, Sean Mullooly, Niall McInerney; Sean McDermott, John McManus, Ronan Stack; Thomas Corcoran, Tadgh O’Rourke; Gary Patterson, Ciarain Murtagh, Enda Smith; Donie Smith, Diarmuid Murtagh, Conor Devaney.

Subs: Colm Lavin, Paddy Brogan, Ciaran Cafferkey, Cathal Compton, Cian Connolly, Fintan Cregg, Thomas Featherston, Ultan Harney, Shane Killoran, Niall Kilroy, Brian Murtagh.